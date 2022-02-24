Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$1.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.44 million.

NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.87. The stock had a trading volume of 36,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,632. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.94 and its 200-day moving average is $84.24. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $67.89 and a one year high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Planet Fitness by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 31.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

