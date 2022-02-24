Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU) Trading Down 3%

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (CVE:PLU – Get Rating) fell 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.65. 1,237,383 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 466,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.94 million and a P/E ratio of -13.27.
About Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU)
Further Reading
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Plateau Energy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plateau Energy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.