Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG – Get Rating) (TSE:PTM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.05. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 1,349,690 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $169.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG – Get Rating) (TSE:PTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Platinum Group Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Platinum Group Metals by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Platinum Group Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Platinum Group Metals by 5,328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 53,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Platinum Group Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

About Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The firm deals with waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.