Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) shot up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.81 and last traded at C$2.74. 134,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 121,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.57.

The company has a market capitalization of C$240.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.0806723 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 16,666 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total value of C$39,998.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,000.

About Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

