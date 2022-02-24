Playcent (PCNT) Trading Down 28% Over Last 7 Days

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Playcent has traded 28% lower against the dollar. Playcent has a market capitalization of $803,626.94 and $38,493.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Playcent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00033230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00109339 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.