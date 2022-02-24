Plian Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.61 Million (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Plian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Plian has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. Plian has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and $48,818.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00034561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00109743 BTC.

About Plian

Plian is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 853,096,051 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

