PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.48

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 9529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $712.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.95.
About PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
