PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.48

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 9529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $712.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,012,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,167,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after buying an additional 1,054,433 shares during the period. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $22,851,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,838,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after buying an additional 570,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.