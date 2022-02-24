POA (POA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $188.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, POA has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $49.65 million and approximately $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About POA
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
