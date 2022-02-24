POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.37

Shares of POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PORBF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

