Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.10-10.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2-9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.29 billion.
PII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.93.
PII traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,625. Polaris has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.78.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.02%.
In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,848,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Polaris by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,332,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,632,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,522,000 after acquiring an additional 30,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 18,907.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 18,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Company Profile (Get Rating)
Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.
