PolkaCover Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One PolkaCover coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaCover has traded flat against the US dollar. PolkaCover has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.49 or 0.06757493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,350.40 or 0.99770246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00043508 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00048238 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using US dollars.

