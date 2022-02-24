Polkastarter (POLS) Trading 29.9% Lower Over Last Week

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Polkastarter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003329 BTC on exchanges. Polkastarter has a market capitalization of $105.81 million and approximately $11.59 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polkastarter has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00034341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00109757 BTC.

About Polkastarter

Polkastarter (POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,221,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

