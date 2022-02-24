Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.17

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 157983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polymetal International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

