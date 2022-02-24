Pool Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pool in a report released on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pool’s FY2022 earnings at $17.58 EPS.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.57.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $415.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. Pool has a 52-week low of $313.92 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $493.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Pool by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Pool by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $4,696,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

