Portion Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Portion has a market cap of $2.96 million and $4,912.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Portion Coin Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,842,350 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

