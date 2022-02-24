Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Director Sells $243,950.00 in Stock

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of POR stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,246. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 67.19%.

POR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 507.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

