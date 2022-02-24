PosEx Trading Down 14.3% This Week (PEX)

PosEx (CURRENCY:PEX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. PosEx has a total market capitalization of $35,230.34 and approximately $4.00 worth of PosEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PosEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PosEx has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001821 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00042383 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003748 BTC.

PosEx Profile

PosEx is a coin. PosEx’s total supply is 2,453,240 coins. PosEx’s official Twitter account is @PoSeX_2016 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PosEx is a Pow/Pos hybrid cryptocurrency. It has a 30 second block time and uses the SHA256D “

Buying and Selling PosEx

