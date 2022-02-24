Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.92

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 3072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

POSH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

The stock has a market cap of $989.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $63,305.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,892.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Poshmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,090,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Poshmark by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 95,000 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,745 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

