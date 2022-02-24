Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stake Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,027 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.23% of Post worth $16,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Post by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Post by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Post by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in Post by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Post by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Post stock opened at $108.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.80. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.76 and a fifty-two week high of $118.32.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Post (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.