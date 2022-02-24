POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) Trading Up 17.8%

POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 17.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 0.11 and last traded at 0.11. Approximately 64,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 96,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.09.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.08.

POSTD Merchant Banque operates as a non-depository financial institution that offers institutional debt or equity for clients in the private markets in the United States. The company provides corporate finance advisory services. Its services include project financing, credit enhancement, digital banking services, tokenization services, digital exchange services, bank vaulting services, restructuring/debt advisory/mergers and acquisitions, and echecks.

