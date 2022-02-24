POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) Trading Up 17.8%

POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 17.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 0.11 and last traded at 0.11. Approximately 64,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 96,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.09.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.08.
About POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY)
