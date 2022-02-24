PowerSchool (PWSC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect PowerSchool to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,758,000 after buying an additional 500,512 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 14,984.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 34,764 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 44,963 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in PowerSchool by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PWSC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

