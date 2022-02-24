PowerSchool (PWSC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect PowerSchool to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,758,000 after buying an additional 500,512 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 14,984.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 34,764 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 44,963 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in PowerSchool by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.
About PowerSchool
PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.
