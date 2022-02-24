PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $228,690.00

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $228,690.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PowerTrade Fuel

PowerTrade Fuel is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade . PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Trading

