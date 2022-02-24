PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123,523 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 42.7% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 30,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $994,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,121,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PPL by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,196 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PPL by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 72,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.04.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

