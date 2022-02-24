Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.23

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 163248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

PRAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $616.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 64.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 47,071 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $3,452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 120.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 102.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

