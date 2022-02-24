Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Shares Down 3.6%

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $92.17 and last traded at $92.37. Approximately 639 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.79.

PRBZF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$140.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.20 and its 200-day moving average is $102.03.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

