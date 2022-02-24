Primecoin (XPM) Reaches Market Cap of $1.67 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 32.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $718.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,724,290 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars.

