Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

PRMW opened at $15.26 on Thursday. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 349,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PRMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

