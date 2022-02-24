Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $14.17 and last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 5020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Primo Water by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,550,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,997,000 after purchasing an additional 728,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,907,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,757,000 after purchasing an additional 149,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,942,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,025,000 after buying an additional 30,287 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Primo Water by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,261,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,768,000 after buying an additional 26,251 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Primo Water Company Profile (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

