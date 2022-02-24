Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Position Reduced by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,429 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 228.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after buying an additional 1,852,584 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 251.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,524,000 after buying an additional 1,262,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 225.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after buying an additional 707,650 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $32,497,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 351.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after buying an additional 503,424 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $69.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.27 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

