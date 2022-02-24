Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLTL) Trading Down 1.4%

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLTL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.