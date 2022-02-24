Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Trading Down 0.4%

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.34 and last traded at $31.34. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Private Bancorp of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

The company has a market cap of $176.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.85.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Private Bancorp of America, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.