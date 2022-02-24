Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Sells $506,000.00 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $506,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $132,252.88.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $502,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.45. 20,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,765. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,562,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,271,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,442,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $57,686,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 65.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,864,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,928,000 after purchasing an additional 739,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

