Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Sells $253,200.00 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $251,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,765. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $50.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,690,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

