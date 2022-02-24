PRIZM (PZM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.26 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, PRIZM has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $8.36 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001523 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 72.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000101 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,955,052,386 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.