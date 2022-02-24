Profound Medical (PRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.43) per share for the quarter.

PRN stock opened at C$12.90 on Thursday. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of C$11.26 and a twelve month high of C$30.08. The company has a market cap of C$267.92 million and a PE ratio of -7.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 22.29, a current ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Tuesday.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

