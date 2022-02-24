Profound Medical (PROF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.
Shares of PROF stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $210.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23. Profound Medical has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $24.29.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Profound Medical stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.14% of Profound Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.
Profound Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.
