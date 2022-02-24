PROG (NYSE:PRG) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 35.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Get PROG alerts:

NYSE PRG opened at $31.02 on Thursday. PROG has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. PROG’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PROG by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 76,998 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PROG by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 100,556.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 30,167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROG (Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.