PROG (NYSE:PRG) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRG. Raymond James decreased their price target on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of PRG opened at $31.02 on Thursday. PROG has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $56.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.75 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PROG will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

