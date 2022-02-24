Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.86

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.86 and last traded at $32.95, with a volume of 3566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.62.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $2,558,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $417,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 192,699 shares of company stock valued at $9,087,170 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 41.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,422 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 407.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after buying an additional 996,896 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Progyny by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after purchasing an additional 900,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,901,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

