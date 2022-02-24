Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.86

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.86 and last traded at $32.95, with a volume of 3566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.62.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.
The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 41.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,422 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 407.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after buying an additional 996,896 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Progyny by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after purchasing an additional 900,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,901,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Progyny Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNY)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.