Project Inverse (XIV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $533,175.00

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $627,098.71 and approximately $533,175.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00041910 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.19 or 0.06807824 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,591.21 or 0.99811147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00048403 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 57,431,552 coins and its circulating supply is 37,617,748 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.