Project Pai (PAI) Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a total market cap of $5.62 million and $876,668.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00068159 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00016320 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000176 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,794,942,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,591,851,699 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

