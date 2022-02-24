Project TXA (TXA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $85,415.00

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $85,415.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Project TXA has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for $2.27 or 0.00006229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00043185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.09 or 0.06918139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,459.37 or 1.00167677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00044003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00049185 BTC.

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

