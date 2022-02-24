ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading 4.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after R. F. Lafferty raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $18.00. R. F. Lafferty currently has a buy rating on the stock. ProPetro traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.32. Approximately 3,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 908,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $290,122.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 3.08.
ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
