ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $125.56

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $125.56, but opened at $142.29. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $136.88, with a volume of 10,590 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

