ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Up to $38.16

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.16, but opened at $40.19. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $38.97, with a volume of 45,537 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 2,690.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 27,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

