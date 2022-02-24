ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $18.28

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.28, but opened at $20.80. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 2,054,886 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 509.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 143,937 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

