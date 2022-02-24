ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $48.01

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.01, but opened at $51.78. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $50.95, with a volume of 1,010,226 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 99,900.0% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,225.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $95,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

