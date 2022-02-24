ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.66

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.66 and traded as high as $61.04. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $60.69, with a volume of 1,429,956 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 103.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.