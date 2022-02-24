ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $17.09

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.09, but opened at $18.16. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 963,245 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter worth $40,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter worth $123,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85,122.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter worth $148,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

