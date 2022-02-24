Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Position Boosted by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 330.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 77,892 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Proto Labs worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,352,000 after purchasing an additional 98,243 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 143.5% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 970,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,130,000 after purchasing an additional 572,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,842,000 after purchasing an additional 80,674 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 92.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,934,000 after acquiring an additional 245,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 32.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,726,000 after acquiring an additional 120,996 shares during the last quarter.
PRLB opened at $54.06 on Thursday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $156.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 1.50.
In related news, CTO Arthur R. Baker III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $150,216.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PRLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.
Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.
